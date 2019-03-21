CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 20, 2019
_____
506 FPUS56 KSTO 211033
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
333 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
CAZ013-212330-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
333 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Highs 45 to
60 higher elevations...57 to 65 lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 44 higher
elevations...42 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and snow at higher
elevations. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...48 to 54 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to
3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing
south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely
after midnight. Lows 30 to 42 higher elevations...39 to 46 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches
higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...52 to 59 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to
2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 29 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 63.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 32 to
47.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations
possible. Highs 42 to 57.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 33 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations
possible. Highs 44 to 59.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 32 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations
possible. Highs 41 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 63 47 52 / 10 20 90
$$
=
CAZ014-212330-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
333 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of
rain showers in the morning. At higher elevations, a slight
chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 41 to 54 higher
elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 26 to 38. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain in
the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. At higher
elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 51 higher
elevations...46 to 54 lower elevations. Little or no snow
accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs 38 to 51 higher elevations...48 to 54 lower elevations. No
snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher
elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows 24 to 34.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 29 to 38.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Light
snow accumulations possible. Highs 44 to 56. Lows 29 to 39.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 44 to 56.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Light snow
accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 41 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 55 35 51 / 20 10 80
$$
=
CAZ015-212330-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
333 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows around 46. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows around 45. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
55 to 63. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 42.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around
46.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 56 to 62. Lows
around 47.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 64 46 54 / 10 10 90
RED BLUFF 64 47 56 / 10 10 90
$$
=
CAZ016-212330-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
333 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
63. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows 43 to 49. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
58 to 64. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 44.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
around 48.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 61.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 49.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 61.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Lows around 48.
Highs around 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 63 47 55 / 10 0 80
OROVILLE 63 47 56 / 10 0 80
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 63 45 56 / 10 0 80
$$
=
CAZ017-212330-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
333 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 59. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 46. South winds to around 10
mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
58 to 64. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
around 48.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 59 to 65.
Lows around 49.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
59 to 64.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows around
48. Highs 57 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 64 46 57 / 10 0 70
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 64 47 57 / 10 0 70
$$
=
CAZ018-212330-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
333 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 57. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows around 47. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 62. West winds to around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
around 48.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 61 to 66.
Lows around 49.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 63.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows around
48. Highs around 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 63 46 57 / 10 0 80
$$
=
CAZ019-212330-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
333 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
54 to 64. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs 57 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
45 to 51.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Highs 60 to 69. Lows 45 to 52.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 45 to
51. Highs 58 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 64 46 60 / 10 0 50
MODESTO 65 46 62 / 10 0 40
$$
=
CAZ063-212330-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
333 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to
55 higher elevations...55 to 62 lower elevations. Snow level
5500 feet in the afternoon. Light winds becoming southeast up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows 28 to 42 higher elevations...around 43 lower
elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and snow at higher
elevations. Highs 33 to 47 higher elevations...around 50 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches
higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet
in the afternoon. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder.
Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations...39 to 44 lower elevations. No
snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher
elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Not
as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...51 to 57 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch
higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows 31 to 46.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations
possible. Highs 39 to 54.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow
accumulations possible. Lows 31 to 46.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Highs 39 to 54. Lows 31 to 46.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 47 34 40 / 20 10 100
$$
=
CAZ064-212330-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
333 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 63. Light winds
becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 54. Prevailing southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 43. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Highs 43 to
53 higher elevations...53 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 63.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to
47.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 46.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 60. Lows
38 to 46.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 58 40 49 / 10 10 90
$$
=
CAZ066-212330-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
333 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 47 to 58 higher elevations...55 to 63 lower elevations.
Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 56. Prevailing south winds up
to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47. Prevailing south winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
45 to 55 higher elevations...52 to 60 lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 35 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 52 to 66.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
39 to 49.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 61.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.
Highs 46 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 55 44 49 / 10 10 90
$$
=
CAZ067-212330-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
333 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 50 to 62. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 45 to 59. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47. Prevailing south winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 61. Light winds
becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 33 to 41.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 66.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
40 to 48.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
54 to 66.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 41 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
52 to 64.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 48. Highs
48 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 52 38 48 / 20 10 70
JACKSON 57 41 54 / 10 10 50
$$
=
CAZ068-212330-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
333 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 5 PM
PDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of
rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight
chance of snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of
rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52. Little or
no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher
elevations. Snow level 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the
afternoon. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 48.
Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches
higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds
up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 24 to 39. Snow accumulation
up to 2 inches lower elevations...except 3 to 8 inches higher
elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 34 to 49. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 36.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 25 to 40.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Highs 38 to 53.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate
snow accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 36 to 51.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 51 29 49 / 20 10 60
CHESTER 49 28 46 / 20 10 80
$$
=
CAZ069-212330-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
333 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 5 PM
PDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of
rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance
of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...
44 to 52 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level
5500 feet. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. At lower
elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the evening. At
higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening. Colder. Lows 16 to 31 higher elevations...30 to
38 lower elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing west winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain in the afternoon.
At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...40 to 52 lower elevations. No
snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher
elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...
32 to 40 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level
5500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 29 to 44 higher
elevations...40 to 52 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...1 to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level
5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Colder. Lows 18 to 33.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Breezy. Highs 40 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow
accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 39 to 54.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Heavy snow
accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 40. Highs 36 to 51.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 42 30 39 / 30 20 60
$$
=
_____
