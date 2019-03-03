CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 3, 2019

_____

031 FPUS56 KSTO 032235

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

235 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-041300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

235 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

29 to 41 higher elevations...39 to 45 lower elevations. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...

51 to 57 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 39 higher elevations...

37 to 43 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...51 to 57 lower

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 31 to 43 higher elevations...42 to

47 lower elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Heavy rain. Highs 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 30 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 25 to 40. Highs 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 24 to 39.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 37 to 52. Lows 25 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 44 56 42 55 / 60 40 10 50

$$

=

CAZ014-041300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

235 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

28 to 35. Snow level around 5000 feet. Little to no accumulations.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 46. Snow level 4500 feet.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 32. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 46. Snow level 4000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 30 to 38. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5000 feet. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 29 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

34 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 18 to 29.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 34 to 46. Lows 18 to 31.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 34 44 30 44 / 30 60 10 50

$$

=

CAZ015-041300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

235 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

54 to 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 59. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 51 to 57. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Highs 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 45 58 43 56 / 40 50 10 40

RED BLUFF 46 59 43 57 / 40 40 10 40

$$

=

CAZ016-041300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

235 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around

46. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 59. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 56. Light

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs around 55. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 43. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 46 60 45 57 / 40 20 0 40

OROVILLE 47 60 45 57 / 50 10 0 40

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 46 60 45 57 / 60 10 0 40

$$

=

CAZ017-041300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

235 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows around 46. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 60. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 51. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows around 43. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 47 60 46 58 / 40 0 0 50

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 47 60 46 58 / 40 0 0 50

$$

=

CAZ018-041300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

235 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 46. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 57. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 52. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows around 44. Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 45 59 46 56 / 10 0 0 50

$$

=

CAZ019-041300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

235 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 62. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 48 to 53. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 56 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 51 to 60. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 52 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 45 61 46 58 / 30 0 0 60

MODESTO 47 62 47 59 / 50 0 0 60

$$

=

CAZ063-041300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

235 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 29 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...49 to

55 lower elevations. Snow level around 5000 feet. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 34 to

49 higher elevations...48 to 53 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 29 to 43 higher elevations...

41 to 46 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...2 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 35 to 50. Lows 27 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 23 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 25 to 40. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 34 44 33 42 / 40 20 10 50

$$

=

CAZ064-041300-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

235 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 45. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 54. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 49. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

40 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows 31 to 39. Highs 41 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 41. Highs 41 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 41 55 41 51 / 20 10 10 50

$$

=

CAZ066-041300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

235 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

46 to 59. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 57. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Heavy rain. Highs 45 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 41 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 41 to 55. Lows 31 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 41 to 56. Lows 31 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 43 53 42 52 / 40 20 0 50

$$

=

CAZ067-041300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

235 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 38 to 46. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 61.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

49 to 59. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 43 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Colder.

Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 41 to 55. Lows 30 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

44 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 39 51 40 51 / 70 20 0 50

JACKSON 43 56 43 56 / 80 20 0 60

$$

=

CAZ068-041300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

235 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows 25 to 40. No snow accumulation lower elevations...

up to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to

5000 after midnight. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

33 to 48. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 21 to 36. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Highs 30 to 44 higher elevations...37 to 47 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 27 to 42. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...5 to 11 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with

local gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Heavy rain and heavy snow. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 30 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Colder. Lows 20 to 35.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 29 to 44. Lows 19 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 32 47 29 47 / 50 20 0 50

CHESTER 30 43 26 43 / 50 20 10 50

$$

=

CAZ069-041300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

235 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain showers in the evening, then

a chance of rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations,

rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...

33 to 39 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6500

feet lowering to 5500 feet after midnight. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers at lower elevations...and

a slight chance of snow showers at higher elevations. Highs 31 to

46 higher elevations...45 to 53 lower elevations. Snow level

5500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 33 higher elevations...

31 to 39 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...44 to 52 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 24 to 38 higher elevations...

37 to 45 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...2 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6000 to

6500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Heavy rain and snow. Breezy. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Breezy. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 30 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Colder. Lows 19 to 34.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 27 to 42. Lows 18 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 29 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 18 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 32 42 33 43 / 80 20 0 50

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather