CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 2, 2019

_____

337 FPUS56 KSTO 031130

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

330 AM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-040130-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

330 AM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain and snow

showers at higher elevations. Highs 35 to 50. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain and snow

showers at higher elevations. Colder. Lows 27 to 41. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...4 to 9 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 3500 feet lowering to 2500 feet towards morning.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...At lower elevations, rain showers in the morning, then

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations,

heavy snow showers and heavy rain showers. Highs 28 to 41 higher

elevations...around 43 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...5 to 10 inches higher elevations. Snow level

2500 feet lowering to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows 18 to 30 higher

elevations...26 to 34 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches. Snow level 1500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

28 to 43 higher elevations...around 45 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 15 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 22 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 31 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows

25 to 40. Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 48 40 44 / 90 90 80

$$

=

CAZ014-040130-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

330 AM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, rain and snow showers likely. Highs 37 to 46. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows 26 to 33. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches lower elevations...except 3 to

9 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs 30 to 40. Snow accumulation of 4 to

9 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder. Lows 13 to 22. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

28 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 11 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 27 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows 17 to 29. Highs 31 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 43 29 37 / 80 90 90

$$

=

CAZ015-040130-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

330 AM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

49 to 54. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 43. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 44 to 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and

snow showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows 28 to 36. No

snow accumulation. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 47. East winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 31 to 39. Highs around 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 52 38 47 / 80 90 80

RED BLUFF 53 41 49 / 80 80 70

$$

=

CAZ016-040130-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

330 AM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of afternoon

thunderstorms. Highs 52 to 58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 47. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 32 to 38. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 48. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50. Lows 32 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 53 42 49 / 80 100 70

OROVILLE 54 44 49 / 80 100 80

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 56 45 50 / 80 100 80

$$

=

CAZ017-040130-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

330 AM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of afternoon

thunderstorms. Highs 53 to 58. Breezy southeast winds 15 to 25

mph, becoming south up to 15 mph by the afternoon. Local gusts up

to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 44. South winds 10 to 15

mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of afternoon

thunderstorms . Highs 48 to 53. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 37. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs 45 to 50. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 29 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 49 to 54. Lows around 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 57 45 52 / 80 100 80

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 57 45 52 / 70 100 80

$$

=

CAZ018-040130-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

330 AM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of afternoon

thunderstorms. Highs around 56. Breezy southeast winds 15 to 25

mph this morning becoming southwest up to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Local gusts to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 45. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 52. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 38. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs around 49. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs around 54. Lows 33 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 57 44 52 / 60 100 80

$$

=

CAZ019-040130-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

330 AM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52

to 59. Breezy southeast winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Local gusts to 35 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 45. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of afternoon

thunderstorms. Highs 48 to 56. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 39. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 51. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.

Highs 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 41. Highs 50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 57 47 54 / 80 90 80

MODESTO 59 46 54 / 80 90 80

$$

=

CAZ063-040130-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

330 AM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

and snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 47 higher elevations...45 to 51 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain and snow

showers at higher elevations. Colder. Lows 22 to 37 higher

elevations...35 to 41 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

south after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

and snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...40 to 46 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 6 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 18 to 30

higher elevations...28 to 35 lower elevations. Snow accumulation

up to 3 inches. Snow level 1500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 27 to 42 higher elevations...around 43 lower elevations.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 19 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 41 31 34 / 80 80 70

$$

=

CAZ064-040130-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

330 AM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

41 to 55. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Local gusts up to 35 mph .

.TONIGHT...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain and snow

showers at higher elevations. Lows 33 to 41. No snow

accumulation. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the south after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 48. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...1 to 3 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 34. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...1 to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

2000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 48. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 30 to 36.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 39 to 52. Lows 30 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 50 37 41 / 80 90 80

$$

=

CAZ066-040130-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

330 AM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 53.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 43. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 36 to 48. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to

4 inches higher elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Lows 27 to

37. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 1 to

6 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 35 to 47. Snow level 1500 feet. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 23 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 28 to 36.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 38 to 50. Lows 28 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 49 39 44 / 90 100 90

$$

=

CAZ067-040130-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

330 AM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 54.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 50.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 8 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 47. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches lower elevations...except 2 to

8 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 39 to 51. Lows 25 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Highs 39 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 45 36 42 / 90 100 100

JACKSON 51 44 47 / 90 100 100

$$

=

CAZ068-040130-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

330 AM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 29 to 44. Snow accumulation

3 to 5 inches lower elevations...except 4 to 10 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows 22 to 37. Snow

accumulation of 7 to 13 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Breezy. Highs 22 to 36 higher

elevations...29 to 39 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of

10 to 15 inches. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Colder. Lows 10 to 25 higher

elevations...15 to 30 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 5 to

10 inches. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 22 to 37.

Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches lower elevations...except 3 to

6 inches higher elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 9 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs 25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 24.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Highs 26 to 41. Lows 12 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 26 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

18 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 26 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 41 27 35 / 90 100 100

CHESTER 39 26 34 / 80 100 90

$$

=

CAZ069-040130-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

330 AM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers...heavy at times in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 26 to 40 higher elevations...37 to 45 lower elevations.

No snow accumulation lower elevations...6 to 11 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15

mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 50

mph. Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon with gusts to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Heavy rain and snow showers. Breezy. Lows 19 to 33

higher elevations...31 to 39 lower elevations. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 8 inches lower elevations...except 18 to 24 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to around 50 mph...except southwest 25 to 45 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph over ridges.

.MONDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Breezy. Highs 22 to 37

higher elevations...34 to 42 lower elevations. Snow accumulation

of 5 to 11 inches lower elevations...except 19 to 25 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to around 50 mph... except southwest 25 to 45 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph over ridges.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 10 to

25 higher elevations...26 to 34 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation of 9 to 15 inches lower elevations...except 16 to

22 inches higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph. Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds 30 to 40 mph

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs 16 to 31 higher elevations...30 to

36 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 4 to 10 inches.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...

except southwest 15 to 30 mph over ridges.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 7 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs 23 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs 27 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 13 to 28.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 26 to 41. Lows 15 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 26 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 35 29 32 / 100 100 100

$$

=

_____

