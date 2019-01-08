CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 7, 2019

_____

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 49 higher elevations...

48 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Heavy rain. Lows 35 to 49. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Heavy rain showers. Breezy. Highs 38 to 50 higher

elevations...49 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Colder. Lows 32 to 46.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 39 to 53 higher elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

41 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Lows 30 to 45. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

28 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 52 48 54 / 100 100 90

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 48.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 40. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 40 to 48. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 30 to

37. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 49. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 26 to 34. Highs 39 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 40 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 44 37 44 / 60 100 90

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows around 48. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs around 55. South winds

15 to 30 mph. Gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 44. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 59. East

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Lows around 42. Highs around 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 54 47 56 / 100 100 80

RED BLUFF 55 49 56 / 90 100 80

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 59. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 47 to 53. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Breezy. Highs around 57.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 45. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Lows around 44. Highs around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 55 50 56 / 80 100 80

OROVILLE 57 51 57 / 70 100 80

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 58 51 57 / 50 100 70

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A slight chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

54 to 62. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Breezy. Highs around 58. South

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Lows around 44. Highs around 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 59 51 58 / 30 90 70

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 59 53 59 / 30 90 70

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 59.

Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows around 51. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 59. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 48. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Lows around 45. Highs around 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 58 51 59 / 40 90 60

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 63. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows 47 to 53. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 61.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 44. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Lows around 45. Highs 52 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 60 52 59 / 20 80 50

MODESTO 62 52 60 / 10 80 60

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53. Prevailing southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 36 to 48. Prevailing south winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 36 to 50 higher

elevations...around 51 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows 32 to 44. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 52 higher

elevations...49 to 55 lower elevations. Snow level 5500 feet.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 43. Highs 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 44 41 45 / 100 100 90

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

300 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 43 to 49. Prevailing south winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 57. Prevailing south winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 45.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 48 to 58. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 44 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 52 45 52 / 90 100 80

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 41 to 51. Prevailing southeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 15 to 30 mph after midnight

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing

south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 39 to

47. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 52 46 51 / 80 100 100

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

61. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 37 to

45. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 52 to 60. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 48 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 53 43 49 / 50 100 90

JACKSON 58 48 54 / 20 90 80

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

MIDNIGHT PST WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a

chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 50. No snow accumulation. Prevailing south

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and snow at higher

elevations. Windy. Lows 29 to 44. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...4 to 10 inches higher elevations. Prevailing south

winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers at lower elevations...and heavy rain

and snow showers at higher elevations. Windy. Highs 30 to

44 higher elevations...37 to 47 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...7 to 12 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 41. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 34 to

48 higher elevations...39 to 53 lower elevations. Snow level

5500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 45 33 44 / 50 100 100

CHESTER 43 33 42 / 70 100 90

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

MIDNIGHT PST WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...47 to 55 lower elevations.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph...except south 15 to 30 mph over

ridges.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, a chance of rain in the evening,

then heavy rain after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of

rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight.

Breezy. Lows 26 to 40 higher elevations...38 to 46 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 6 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 7500 feet. Prevailing south winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph...except south 25 to

40 mph over ridges.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain and snow

showers at higher elevations. Breezy. Highs 31 to 46 higher

elevations...43 to 51 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...2 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph...except southwest 25 to 40 mph over ridges.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...34 to 42 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Over

ridges, prevailing southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...49 to

55 lower elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 46 37 42 / 30 100 90

