CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 6, 2019

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PST Mon Jan 7 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-080115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers at lower

elevations...and a chance of rain and snow showers at higher

elevations. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 45 higher elevations...44 to

50 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 38 to 48 higher elevations...47 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Lows 34 to 46. Prevailing south

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Heavy rain in the morning, then heavy rain showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 38 to 50 higher elevations...

48 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 32 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 31 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 30 to 44. Highs

38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 49 44 51 / 40 70 100

CAZ014-080115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 34 to 44. No snow accumulation lower elevations...

up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet increasing

to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. At

higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 31 to 37.

Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 47. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 39. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 48. Prevailing south winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 30 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

40 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 28 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows 29 to 36. Highs 39 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Lows 28 to 35. Highs 38 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 42 32 44 / 40 40 70

CAZ015-080115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to

53. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 44. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 56. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 44 to 50. Southeast winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Breezy. Highs around 54. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 52 to 57. Lows around 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 43. Highs

around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 50 44 53 / 30 50 90

RED BLUFF 52 45 55 / 30 50 90

CAZ016-080115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to

56. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 46. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 55. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 46 to 52. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Breezy. Highs around 56.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs around 56. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 53 46 55 / 40 50 90

OROVILLE 54 47 57 / 40 40 80

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 55 47 57 / 30 30 70

CAZ017-080115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around

47. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 55 to 61.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Breezy. Highs around 57.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs around 56. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 57 48 59 / 20 20 50

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 57 48 59 / 20 20 50

CAZ018-080115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 57. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to

50. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 59.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 58. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs

around 58. Lows around 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs around 57. Lows around 46.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 56 47 58 / 20 20 50

CAZ019-080115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 48. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

56 to 63. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows 47 to 53. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs 54 to 59. Lows around 46.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 58 49 60 / 20 10 20

MODESTO 59 48 62 / 20 10 20

CAZ063-080115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 47 higher elevations...

44 to 50 lower elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows 33 to 45. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54. Prevailing

southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 35 to 46. Prevailing south

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 36 to 50 higher

elevations...around 51 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to 43.

Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 43 38 44 / 40 70 90

CAZ064-080115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

300 AM PST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 54. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 46. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 42 to 48. Prevailing south

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 44. Highs 46 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 44. Highs

46 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 50 43 52 / 20 50 90

CAZ066-080115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

cool. Highs 42 to 54. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 15 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing

south winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 46. Highs

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 50 44 52 / 60 50 90

CAZ067-080115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs

47 to 57. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to

48. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 49 42 53 / 70 30 60

JACKSON 54 45 57 / 60 10 30

CAZ068-080115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PST Mon Jan 7 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Highs 28 to 42 higher elevations...35 to 45 lower

elevations. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level

5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. At

higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow. Lows 27 to 42. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a

chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then heavy rain and heavy

snow after midnight. Windy. Lows 28 to 43. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...4 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph increasing to 60 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and heavy snow in the morning, then rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 30 to 44 higher

elevations...37 to 47 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers

likely. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs 34 to 49. Lows 26 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 25 to 40.

Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 43 30 45 / 70 30 60

CHESTER 40 31 43 / 50 40 80

CAZ069-080115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PST Mon Jan 7 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At

higher elevations, rain and snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as

cool. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...42 to 50 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the

south 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations...37 to 45 lower

elevations. Snow level 7500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. At

higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...47 to 55 lower

elevations. Snow level 7500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...except southwest 15 to

30 mph over ridges.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows 25 to 40 higher

elevations...38 to 46 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level

7000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph...except southwest 30 to 40 mph over ridges.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 31 to 46 higher

elevations...43 to 51 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph...except southwest 25 to 40 mph over ridges.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 26 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 25 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 25 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 42 37 46 / 90 30 50

