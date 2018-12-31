CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 30, 2018

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and New Years Day.

CAZ013-010100-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...46 to 52 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...31 to

39 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Wind chill readings 1 below to 39 above

zero.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher

elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings zero to 33 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 38 higher elevations...

34 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 54 higher

elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 41.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 51 37 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-010100-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 41. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 10 to 22. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph. Wind chill readings zero to 26 above zero.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 43. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 48. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 23 to 31.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 39 to 46. Lows 23 to 31.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 38 16 42 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-010100-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs around 55. Lows 34 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 52 31 56 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 54 33 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-010100-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 54. North winds 10 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon along the west side

of the valley.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56. Lows

34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 44. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 54 31 53 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 54 33 54 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 55 32 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-010100-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 52 to 57. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. West of the

Sacramento River, north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 31 to 37. North winds 10 to

25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 34.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56. Lows

34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 42. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 56 34 54 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 56 35 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-010100-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 55. North winds 15 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 30 to 38. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 36. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 57. Lows

33 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 41. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 55 35 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-010100-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 34. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 36. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57. Lows

34 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 42. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 55 32 51 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 56 32 52 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-010100-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...45 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 21 to 33 higher elevations...31 to

37 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 54.

Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 56. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 39 to 54. Lows 30 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 39 28 46 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-010100-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

300 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 42 to 54. Prevailing north winds

10 to 25 mph. Gusts around 45 mph over the ridges.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 35. Prevailing north winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 55. Prevailing north

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

47 to 56. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 45 to 57. Lows 33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 50 28 52 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-010100-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 54. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 48 32 50 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-010100-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 55. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 35. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

47 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Highs

52 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 35 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 47 28 48 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 51 32 50 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-010100-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 22 to 37 higher elevations...29 to

42 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 11 below to

32 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 13 to 28. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Wind chill

readings 10 below to 36 above zero.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 31 to 46.

Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to 28 above zero in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39. Highs

37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 23 to 38.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 34 to 49. Lows 24 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 37 14 40 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 34 14 37 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-010100-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 20 to 35 higher elevations...

38 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Over ridges, prevailing

northeast winds 15 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 16 below to 48 above zero

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 8 to 23 higher elevations...24 to

32 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph. Over ridges, prevailing northeast winds

25 to 45 mph decreasing to 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Lowest

wind chill readings 22 below to 30 above zero after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 27 to 42 higher

elevations...42 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph...except northeast

20 to 30 mph over ridges. Lowest wind chill readings 20 below to

35 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 31 higher elevations...

29 to 37 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Wind chill readings 4 below to

43 above zero in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50 higher

elevations...45 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to

41. Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 36 to 51. Lows 25 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 35 24 41 / 0 0 0

