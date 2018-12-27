CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 26, 2018

_____

650 FPUS56 KSTO 271125

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

325 AM PST Thu Dec 27 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-280015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

325 AM PST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...48 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 22 to 34 higher elevations...32 to

37 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...49 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 39 higher elevations...

35 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 42 to 56 higher elevations...55 to 61 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42.

Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 53 36 54 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-280015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

325 AM PST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 40 higher elevations...38 to

44 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 13 to 24. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 43. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 27. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 49.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29.

Highs 37 to 45.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 29. Highs

44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 42 21 40 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-280015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

325 AM PST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 54. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. North winds to around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58. North winds to around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 42.

Highs around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 55 34 55 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 56 36 57 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-280015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

325 AM PST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56. North winds to around 10 mph

shifting to the south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43.

Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 55 35 55 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 55 35 55 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 55 35 55 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-280015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

325 AM PST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 56. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 42.

Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 56 38 56 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 57 38 56 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-280015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

325 AM PST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 56. Northwest winds to around

10 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38. North winds to around 10

mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 57 40 56 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-280015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

325 AM PST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 51 to 57. Northwest winds

to around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 33 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 36. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

41. Highs 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 56 36 55 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 56 37 55 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-280015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

325 AM PST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...47 to 53 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 38. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 41. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 58. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 42.

Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 42 31 45 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-280015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

325 AM PST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 56. Prevailing north winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 56. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 49 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 51 32 53 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-280015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

325 AM PST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 55. Prevailing north winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 56. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 44.

Highs 47 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 50 35 50 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-280015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

325 AM PST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 36. Prevailing north winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 48 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 48 32 49 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 52 33 52 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-280015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

325 AM PST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 24 to 39 higher elevations...31 to

44 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 16 to 31. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 42 higher elevations...33 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 19 to 34.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36. Highs

39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 39 20 40 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 35 17 38 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-280015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

325 AM PST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 24 to

39 higher elevations...40 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 11 to 26 higher

elevations...25 to 32 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph...except northeast

20 to 35 mph over ridges.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations...42 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 29 higher elevations...

28 to 36 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49 higher

elevations...46 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36.

Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 37 27 39 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

