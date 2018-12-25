CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 24, 2018

_____

905 FPUS56 KSTO 251430

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

630 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-260015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

330 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher

elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 40 higher elevations...36 to

44 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...

52 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 39 higher

elevations...36 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 49 higher elevations...

48 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40. Highs

41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 25 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 55 42 57 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-260015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

330 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. At higher

elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs

36 to 46. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 30. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 33 to 45. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 27. Highs

39 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 20 to 28.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 43 25 45 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-260015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

330 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 60. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

36 to 42. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 58. North winds to around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Highs

around 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 57 38 59 / 10 0 0

RED BLUFF 59 39 60 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-260015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

330 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs around 58. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

36 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 57. Lows

32 to 39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 54. Lows

32 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 57 38 56 / 10 0 0

OROVILLE 57 37 56 / 10 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 58 36 56 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-260015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

330 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 56. North winds

10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 53.

Lows 32 to 38.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 54. Lows

32 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 58 39 57 / 10 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 58 39 57 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-260015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

330 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 57. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 53.

Lows 32 to 38.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 54. Lows

32 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 59 40 58 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-260015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

330 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

52 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 54. Lows

31 to 38.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 53. Lows

32 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 57 40 56 / 10 0 0

MODESTO 58 39 57 / 20 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-260015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

330 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...49 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 43. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

40 to 54 higher elevations...51 to 57 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 39 higher elevations...36 to 42 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...

48 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 27 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 46 37 49 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-260015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

330 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 59. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

34 to 42. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

48 to 60. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 56. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

40. Highs 47 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 52 35 53 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-260015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

330 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs 46 to 58. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

35 to 43. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds becoming north up to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 56. Prevailing north winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Highs

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 52 40 53 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-260015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

330 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to

57. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing north winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to

38. Highs 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 51 37 51 / 10 0 0

JACKSON 52 38 52 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-260015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

330 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 42 higher

elevations...34 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

20 to 35. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47 higher

elevations...37 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations...

33 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 32.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 49.

Lows 19 to 34.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers. Highs 34 to 49. Lows 20 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 42 24 43 / 20 0 10

CHESTER 39 22 43 / 10 0 10

$$

=

CAZ069-260015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

630 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. At lower

elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. At higher elevations, a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...44 to 52 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 32 higher elevations...32 to

40 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...46 to 54 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 30 higher

elevations...30 to 38 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 24 to 39 higher elevations...

40 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 16 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to

34. Highs 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50. Lows

21 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 42 32 47 / 20 0 0

$$

=

_____

