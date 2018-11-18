CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-190015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...70 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...40 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 55 to 70. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 32 to 47 higher

elevations...42 to 53 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 52 to

66 higher elevations...around 67 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Heavy rain. Lows 35 to 50.

Highs 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows 31 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 74 49 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-190015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 66. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 35. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 62. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 25 to 38.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Lows 27 to 41.

Highs 40 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

21 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 63 22 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-190015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 67 to 73. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 36 to 46. Light

winds becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs around 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. Highs around 68.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs around 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 71 35 70 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 68 37 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-190015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 70. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 35 to 45.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs around 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. Highs around 66.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 41 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs around 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs

52 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 38 to

48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 66 40 68 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 63 39 67 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 64 35 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-190015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 34 to 44.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Highs around 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 41 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 37 to

47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 66 38 67 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 66 37 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-190015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs around 65.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 32 to 42.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Highs around 65. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 34 to 44. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 42 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 48.

.Thanksgiving Day AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 58. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to

47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 67 37 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-190015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 63 to 69.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 35 to 45.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.Thanksgiving Day AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to

49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 65 37 65 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 66 38 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-190015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 54 to 68 higher elevations...67 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 37 to 51. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs 53 to 68. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 35 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 63 higher elevations...

around 66 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 48.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

31 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 61 45 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-190015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 60 to 70. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 58 to 67. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 35 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 67. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs

46 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

34 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

48 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 66 33 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-190015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 63 to 71. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 40 to 54.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs 62 to 70. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 40 to 54. Light winds

becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 60 to 68.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain, windy. Lows 40 to 54.

Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 38 to

52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 64 49 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-190015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 64 to 72. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 38 to 53.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Highs 63 to 71. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 39 to 54. Light winds

becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND Thanksgiving Day...Rain. Lows 37 to 51.

Highs 45 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 66 42 64 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 68 50 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-190015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 63. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 58 higher elevations...50 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Windy. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 44. Highs 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 61 20 58 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 60 24 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-190015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...62 to 69 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...38 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...59 to 65 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...

37 to 51 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...59 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND Thanksgiving Day...Rain and snow. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Highs 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 26 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 59 45 57 / 0 0 0

