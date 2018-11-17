CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 16, 2018

_____

661 FPUS56 KSTO 170638

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1038 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and

Sunday.

CAZ013-171215-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1038 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...69 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 35 to 50 higher elevations...

44 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...around

71 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Colder. Lows 32 to

47 higher elevations...41 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 33 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 44 to 59. Lows 32 to

47.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs 42 to 57.

Lows 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 48 73 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-171215-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1038 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 34. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 65. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 21 to 36. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

44 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

22 to 36.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 23 to 37.

Highs 39 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 22 63 26 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-171215-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1038 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows

33 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 67 to 74.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 40 to 50.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 67 to 73. North

winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 38 to

48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 66 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 37 to

47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs around 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs around 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 34 72 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 34 70 42 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-171215-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1038 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 31 to 41. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 60 to

69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

38 to 48. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 62 to 68.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 37 to

47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around

65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs around 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48.

.Thanksgiving Day AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs around 58. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 35 62 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 34 62 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 32 63 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-171215-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1038 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 29 to 39. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 62 to

68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

37 to 47. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 66.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 36 to

46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around

65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs around 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47.

.Thanksgiving Day AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 35 64 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 32 64 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-171215-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1038 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 26 to 36.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs around 64. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 35 to 45.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs around 65.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 36 to

46. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 62 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 37 to

45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs around 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

39 to 47.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 56 to 62. Lows 39 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 30 65 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-171215-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1038 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 31 to 41. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 63 to 69. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 38 to

48. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 63 to 69.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 38 to

48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 38 to

48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs around 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

39 to 49.

.Thanksgiving Day AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 33 65 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 34 66 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-171215-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1038 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 57 to 69 higher elevations...68 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 38 to 50 higher elevations...

44 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 54 to 68 higher elevations...66 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, colder. Lows 35 to 50.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 53 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 34 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 57.

Lows 34 to 49.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 50.

Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 42 63 44 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-171215-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

1038 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 34 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 62 to 72. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 38 to 52. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 60 to 70. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, colder. Lows 35 to 50.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 35 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 50 to 62. Lows 35 to

50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Breezy.

Highs 48 to 60. Lows 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 29 67 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-171215-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1038 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 40 to 55.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 63 to 71.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 45 to

53. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 63 to 71.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 40 to

52. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 40 to

52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 61.

Lows 39 to 52.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs

46 to 58. Lows 39 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 50 64 51 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-171215-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1038 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows

39 to 54. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 62 to 70.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 43 to

53. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 63 to 71.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Colder. Lows

37 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 61 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 36 to

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 60 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 54 to 64.

Lows 35 to 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs

48 to 62. Lows 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 46 64 48 65 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 49 67 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-171215-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1038 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing east

winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 41. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 39 to 54. Lows 26 to 41.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Breezy.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 35 to 50. Lows 27 to

42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 18 64 27 59 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 25 62 29 58 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-171215-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1038 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43 higher

elevations...38 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...

61 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...

41 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...60 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...

36 to 50 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs 41 to 56. Lows 28 to 43.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 51. Lows 28 to

43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 44 62 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

