CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 1, 2018
_____
020 FPUS56 KSTO 020955
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
255 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
CAZ013-022315-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
255 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...76 to
82 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...50 to
59 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...
76 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55 higher elevations...
50 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77. Prevailing north winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 53.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.
Highs 60 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 82 58 81 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ014-022315-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
255 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 72. Light winds becoming
northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 43. Prevailing east
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 70. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 41.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39.
Highs 54 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 70 32 68 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ015-022315-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
255 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 82. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds to around 10
mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.
Highs around 78.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 82 51 83 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 84 52 84 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-022315-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
255 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest winds
to around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 79. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 78. Lows
45 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 81 54 83 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 80 52 84 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 80 52 84 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-022315-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
255 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming northwest
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds to around 10
mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows
44 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 80 54 83 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 80 55 83 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-022315-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
255 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest winds to around 10
mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds
to around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 78. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 81. Lows
45 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 83 58 86 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-022315-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
255 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming northwest
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds to around 10 mph
with gusts to around 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 79. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 79. Lows
45 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 81 54 81 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 81 54 79 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-022315-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
255 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...76 to
82 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 57 higher elevations...49 to
61 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...
77 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 57 higher elevations...
49 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 64 to 76 higher elevations...74 to 80 lower
elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 41 to 56.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 75. Lows
41 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 68 51 72 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ064-022315-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
255 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 83. Prevailing north winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing north winds up to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Prevailing north winds
up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing
northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 82. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 57.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 78.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 79. Lows
42 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 78 43 81 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-022315-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
255 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Light winds becoming west up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 62. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 84. Prevailing north winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 62. Prevailing
northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 69 to 81. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 78.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 58.
Highs 66 to 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 76 55 80 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-022315-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
255 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming west up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 59. Light winds becoming northeast
up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 73 to 81. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 55.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows
43 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 72 54 79 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 77 53 78 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-022315-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
255 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73. Light winds becoming northwest up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing
northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 57 to 72. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 49.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46.
Highs 54 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 71 32 69 / 0 0 0
CHESTER 70 35 67 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ069-022315-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
255 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...68 to
76 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 35 to 50 higher elevations...46 to
58 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...
70 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...
46 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...67 to
77 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 51.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 49.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 69. Lows
34 to 49.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 67 50 69 / 0 0 0
$$
=
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather