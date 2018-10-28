CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

_____

259 FPUS56 KSTO 282152 CCA

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

249 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-291300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

249 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain showers at

higher elevations. Colder. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...

45 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...65 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...

42 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher

elevations...68 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...

46 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

Lows 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 57. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 51 70 50 74 / 10 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-291300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

249 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 40. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 61. Light winds becoming northeast up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 36. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 63. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 40. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 57 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 73.

Lows 31 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 76. Lows

32 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 30 59 26 61 / 10 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-291300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

249 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 52. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 83.

Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 83. Lows

48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 43 72 42 75 / 10 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 46 71 46 75 / 10 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-291300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

249 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 82.

Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 82.

Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 51 71 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 48 71 46 76 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 48 72 46 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-291300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

249 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 53. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 72. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 82.

Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 82.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 51 73 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 51 73 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-291300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

249 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 53. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

57. Highs 77 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 51 74 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-291300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

249 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 82.

Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 83.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 52 73 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 53 73 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-291300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

249 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 49 higher

elevations...45 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...64 to 70 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50 higher elevations...

41 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher

elevations...69 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...

46 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

Lows 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

45 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 42 56 46 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-291300-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

249 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 51. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 55 to 65 higher elevations...60 to 73 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 70 higher

elevations...65 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing north

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

61. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 39 67 37 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-291300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

249 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 56. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 71. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 55. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 63.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 84.

Lows 49 to 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 84. Lows

50 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 50 67 49 72 / 10 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-291300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

249 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 54. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 74. Light winds becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 52. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 55. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 83.

Lows 46 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 48 65 46 70 / 10 0 0 0

JACKSON 48 69 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-291300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

249 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...49 to 62 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60 higher

elevations...51 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing

northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

Lows 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 32 62 27 63 / 10 10 0 0

CHESTER 33 58 28 59 / 10 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-291300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

249 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 46 higher

elevations...41 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...except southwest 20 to

35 mph over ridges.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...58 to 68 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 42 higher

elevations...39 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...62 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...

39 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

53. Highs 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 42 56 42 60 / 10 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

