CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018

_____

197 FPUS56 KSTO 270905

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

205 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-272315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

205 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...76 to

82 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 43 to

57 higher elevations...53 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

52 to 67 higher elevations...66 to 74 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...43 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...65 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

Lows 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 81 59 72 / 0 20 30

$$

=

CAZ014-272315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

205 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 75. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 50. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 65. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 40. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to

73. Lows 31 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 73 41 62 / 0 10 30

$$

=

CAZ015-272315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

205 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 71 to 76. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 52. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 71. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

76 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 83. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 81 51 74 / 0 10 30

RED BLUFF 81 53 74 / 0 10 20

$$

=

CAZ016-272315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

205 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 76. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 52. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 77 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 81 55 75 / 0 0 10

OROVILLE 81 53 76 / 0 0 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 82 52 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-272315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

205 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 77. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 77 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 81 56 78 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 81 56 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-272315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

205 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 76 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 80 55 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-272315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

205 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 80. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 81 56 77 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 82 56 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-272315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

205 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...76 to

81 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance

of rain showers after midnight. Lows 43 to 57 higher elevations...

52 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...67 to 73 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 50 higher

elevations...44 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...65 to 70 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57. Highs

59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 68 51 59 / 0 10 20

$$

=

CAZ064-272315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

205 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 58. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 58 to

68 higher elevations...62 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 53. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66 higher elevations...61 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.

Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 76 46 68 / 0 10 20

$$

=

CAZ066-272315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

205 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 82. Light winds becoming south

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 63. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

62 to 74. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 56. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 72. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 60. Highs

65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 63.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 84. Lows

51 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 78 55 71 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ067-272315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

205 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 79. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 54. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 75. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 76 52 69 / 0 0 10

JACKSON 80 52 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-272315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

205 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...52 to 67 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...50 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Highs

53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 73. Lows

37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 74 37 67 / 0 0 10

CHESTER 71 39 62 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ069-272315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

205 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...70 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...46 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...62 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph...except southwest 15 to 35 mph over

ridges.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 45 higher

elevations...40 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Over ridges, prevailing

southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...59 to 69 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.

Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 68 50 61 / 0 0 10

$$

=

_____

