CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018

828 FPUS56 KSTO 221000

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-222345-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...76 to 82 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...48 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...70 to 76 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...

49 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...70 to 76 lower

elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 60. Highs

67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

59. Highs 68 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 81 56 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-222345-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 43. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 70. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 42. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 48. Highs

63 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

35 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 73 32 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-222345-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 81. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. South winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

around 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

around 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 82 47 77 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 82 47 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-222345-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 81. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60. Highs around 84.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 81 49 76 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 81 47 77 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 80 44 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-222345-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 79. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs around 83.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 80 48 75 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 78 47 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-222345-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

57. Highs 78 to 84.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 76 48 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-222345-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 79 48 74 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 80 50 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-222345-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...around

79 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 39 to 53 higher elevations...48 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...70 to 76 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 54 higher elevations...

50 to 58 lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...

71 to 76 lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 61. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 68 48 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-222345-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 40 to 54. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 69 higher elevations...65 to 76 lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71 higher elevations...

65 to 77 lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 61. Highs

72 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 61. Highs

68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 79 39 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-222345-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 58. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 77. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 77. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

71 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

64. Highs 73 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 77 53 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-222345-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 55. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

61. Highs 72 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 73 48 70 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 75 49 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-222345-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...56 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 53. Highs

61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. Highs

62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 54. Highs

59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 73 31 69 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 70 33 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-222345-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...66 to 74 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...43 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...64 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48 higher elevations...

43 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...

64 to 72 lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

56. Highs 62 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 66 47 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

