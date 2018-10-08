CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018

_____

382 FPUS56 KSTO 081000

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-082345-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...76 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...52 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...76 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 53 higher

elevations...49 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...

72 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.

Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 82 59 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-082345-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 68 higher elevations...65 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 46. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 74. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 44. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 68. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45.

Highs 59 to 74.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 80. Lows 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 70 39 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-082345-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds

becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

79 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 83 54 82 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 85 55 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-082345-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 83. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 58. Highs

79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 83 57 81 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 83 56 81 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 83 55 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-082345-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 76. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Highs

79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 83 57 82 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 84 57 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-082345-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 58. Highs

78 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 85 57 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-082345-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 81 59 82 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 81 59 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-082345-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...

77 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...55 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...77 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 55 higher

elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...

71 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs

65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 69 51 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-082345-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85. Prevailing north winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 61. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77 higher elevations...70 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71 higher elevations...

66 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs

69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 80 49 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-082345-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 84. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 82. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 60. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

64 to 77. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 60.

Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows 50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 79 56 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-082345-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 82. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 82. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds

becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 77. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 85. Lows 45 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 75 51 73 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 76 55 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-082345-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...59 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...60 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...

54 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50.

Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 77. Lows 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 71 36 72 / 10 0 0

CHESTER 69 38 70 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-082345-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...

66 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...45 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...66 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48 higher elevations...

44 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

47 to 62 higher elevations...60 to 70 lower elevations. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 60 to 75. Lows 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 65 49 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather