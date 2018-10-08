CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018
_____
382 FPUS56 KSTO 081000
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
CAZ013-082345-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...76 to
82 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...52 to
60 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...76 to
82 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 53 higher
elevations...49 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...
72 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.
Highs 65 to 80.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows 45 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 82 59 82 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ014-082345-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 68 higher elevations...65 to
72 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 46. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 74. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 44. Prevailing
northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 68. Prevailing east winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45.
Highs 59 to 74.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 80. Lows 32 to 47.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 70 39 71 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ015-082345-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds
becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs
79 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 83 54 82 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 85 55 83 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-082345-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 83. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 58. Highs
79 to 84.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 83 57 81 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 83 56 81 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 83 55 82 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-082345-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast up to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 76. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Highs
79 to 84.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 83 57 82 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 84 57 83 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-082345-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds up to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. West winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 58. Highs
78 to 84.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 85 57 83 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-082345-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79. West winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs
75 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 81 59 82 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 81 59 82 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-082345-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...
77 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...55 to
61 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...77 to
82 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 55 higher
elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...
71 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs
65 to 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 69 51 68 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ064-082345-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85. Prevailing north winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 61. Prevailing north winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77 higher elevations...70 to
85 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71 higher elevations...
66 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 81.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs
69 to 84.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 80 49 80 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-082345-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 84. Prevailing north winds up
to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 82. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 60. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
64 to 77. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 60.
Highs 68 to 83.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows 50 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 79 56 78 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-082345-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 82. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 82. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds
becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 77. Prevailing east winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 85. Lows 45 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 75 51 73 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 76 55 77 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-082345-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...59 to
73 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...60 to
74 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing west
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...
54 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50.
Highs 56 to 71.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 77. Lows 36 to 51.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 71 36 72 / 10 0 0
CHESTER 69 38 70 / 10 0 0
$$
=
CAZ069-082345-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...
66 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...45 to
55 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...66 to
74 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48 higher elevations...
44 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
47 to 62 higher elevations...60 to 70 lower elevations. Snow
level above 8000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 35 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 52 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 60 to 75. Lows 37 to 52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 65 49 64 / 0 0 0
$$
=
_____
