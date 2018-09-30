CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

_____

310 FPUS56 KSTO 300456

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

956 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ013-301115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

956 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening, then a chance

of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 43 to 55 higher

elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 55 to

70 higher elevations...68 to 76 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...

51 to 59 lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...71 to 77 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

43 to 58 higher elevations...53 to 60 lower elevations.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

59 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to 77. Lows 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57. Highs

66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs 69 to

84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 57 74 57 75 / 50 20 0 20

$$

=

CAZ014-301115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

956 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 46. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 71. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

34 to 48. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs 59 to 73. Lows 34 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 44 66 37 68 / 30 20 0 20

$$

=

CAZ015-301115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

956 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers late

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 75.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 75. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

51 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

49 to 59. Highs around 79.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 58 75 50 76 / 40 10 0 20

RED BLUFF 59 77 52 76 / 20 10 0 20

$$

=

CAZ016-301115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

956 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 78. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 77. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

53 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

52 to 58. Highs around 77.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 83. Lows

52 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 60 76 56 75 / 10 10 0 10

OROVILLE 61 75 55 75 / 10 0 0 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 58 77 54 76 / 10 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ017-301115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

956 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

54 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

51 to 58. Highs around 78.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 84. Lows

51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 58 78 57 78 / 0 0 0 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 57 77 56 78 / 0 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ018-301115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

956 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 56. West winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

54 to 60. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

69 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 72 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

52 to 58. Highs 73 to 79.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows

52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 57 77 55 77 / 0 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ019-301115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

956 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 83. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60.

Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 55 79 57 80 / 0 0 0 10

MODESTO 56 80 59 81 / 0 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ063-301115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

956 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers late

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 43 to 54 higher elevations...53 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...69 to 75 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...54 to 62 lower

elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...69 to 74 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 43 to

58 higher elevations...56 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs 67 to

82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 49 61 50 62 / 30 20 0 20

$$

=

CAZ064-301115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

956 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 50 to 56. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

61 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 70 higher elevations...63 to 78 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 48 to 60.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 47 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 65 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 53 70 44 72 / 30 20 0 20

$$

=

CAZ066-301115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

956 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

late in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows 49 to 59. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 76. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 62. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 78. Light winds becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

51 to 63. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 79. Lows 49 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 68 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 87. Lows 50 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 56 72 56 73 / 10 10 0 10

$$

=

CAZ067-301115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

956 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy north sections, mostly clear

south sections. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 83. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 51 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 66 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 48 to 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 82.

Lows 47 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 55 71 52 73 / 10 0 0 10

JACKSON 51 76 55 78 / 0 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ068-301115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

956 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...55 to 70 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...57 to 72 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 54. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs 55 to 70. Lows 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

38 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 42 71 37 71 / 10 10 0 10

CHESTER 40 66 38 68 / 20 10 0 20

$$

=

CAZ069-301115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

956 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy north sections, mostly clear

south sections. Lows 35 to 49 higher elevations...44 to 54 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph...except southwest 30 to 40 mph over ridges.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...65 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 20 to 35 mph decreasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 52 higher elevations...

46 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph...

except south 10 to 25 mph over ridges.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...67 to 77 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph...except

southwest 15 to 30 mph over ridges.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

38 to 53 higher elevations...48 to 60 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph...except south 15 to 30 mph

over ridges.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Warmer.

Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 54. Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 73. Lows

38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 46 62 52 65 / 10 0 0 10

$$

=

_____

