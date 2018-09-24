CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 23, 2018

_____

102 FPUS56 KSTO 241030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-242330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...85 to 93 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...54 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...

89 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...57 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 96 higher elevations...

92 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs

81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 44 to 59. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 92 62 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-242330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 85. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing east winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 89. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 94. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

55. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 67 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 82 41 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-242330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

91 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 94 56 98 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 94 56 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-242330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 91. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Highs

88 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58. Highs

79 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 90 60 94 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 91 56 94 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 93 52 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-242330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

51 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 93 58 95 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 91 57 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-242330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

59. Highs 83 to 89.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

52 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 89 56 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-242330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows

51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 94 57 95 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 94 59 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-242330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...88 to 93 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph. Local gusts to 30

mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...58 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph with

local gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...

91 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...61 to

69 lower elevations. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...93 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs

77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 79 59 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-242330-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 88 higher elevations...82 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph. Local

gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 98. Prevailing north winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 99. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs

79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 67 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 90 48 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-242330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 67. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 69. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 70. Highs

83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 49 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 87 61 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-242330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 65. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Prevailing east winds up to

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 68. Highs

82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 60. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 84 56 87 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 88 58 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-242330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...70 to 85 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing east winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...

74 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50 higher elevations...40 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...

79 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

58. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 87 40 89 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 81 37 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-242330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...77 to 85 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...51 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...

80 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...52 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...

83 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

59. Highs 72 to 87.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 75 58 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather