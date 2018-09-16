CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018

352 FPUS56 KSTO 161015

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

315 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-170000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

315 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 64 to 79 higher

elevations...78 to 84 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 41 to 56 higher

elevations...50 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 66 to 80 higher

elevations...79 to 85 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 42 to

57 higher elevations...52 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 67 to

82 higher elevations...80 to 86 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Lows 44 to 59. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows 43 to 58. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 82 57 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-170000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

315 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after

midnight. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 67 to 80. Light

winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing west winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 64 to

77 higher elevations...75 to 80 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 34 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50.

Highs 69 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 75 36 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-170000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

315 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke after midnight. Lows

47 to 57. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs around 83. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 81 to 87.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

86 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

around 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 83 48 84 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 82 50 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-170000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

315 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs around 86.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 79 54 81 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 80 52 81 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 79 49 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-170000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

315 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 79. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 58. Highs

81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 80 53 80 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 78 53 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-170000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

315 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 57. Highs

79 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 77 53 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-170000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

315 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

80 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 80 54 80 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 81 56 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-170000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

315 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...75 to 83 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...54 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...77 to

83 lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 56 higher elevations...

54 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...78 to

85 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Highs

70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61. Highs

67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 68 50 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-170000-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

315 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 58. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 58. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.

Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 76 42 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-170000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

315 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 83. Light winds becoming southwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke after midnight. Lows

48 to 58. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 72 to 84.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 73 to 85. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 63.

Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 78 52 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-170000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

315 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming southwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 61. Highs

76 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 75 50 76 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 77 51 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-170000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

315 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke after midnight. Lows

34 to 49. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 58 to 73 higher

elevations...64 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 58 to

73 higher elevations...64 to 79 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54.

Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 76 35 78 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 73 36 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-170000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

315 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...68 to 78 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...45 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...70 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...46 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...70 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 56. Highs

64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 66 50 69 / 0 0 0

