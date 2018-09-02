CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018

436 FPUS56 KSTO 021030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

330 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Labor Day.

CAZ013-022315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

330 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 85 to

100 higher elevations...96 to 104 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 66 higher

elevations...61 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to

99 higher elevations...95 to 103 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 51 to

66 higher elevations...62 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 95 higher

elevations...93 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas

of smoke. Lows 53 to 68. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 79 to 94. Lows 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 101 69 100 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-022315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

330 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 80 to

94 higher elevations...around 95 lower elevations. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Colder. Lows 40 to 55.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 83 to 97. Light

winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 41 to 56.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 79 to 90 higher

elevations...88 to 94 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 79 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke.

Lows 43 to 58. Highs 78 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke.

Lows 42 to 57. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 94 48 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-022315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

330 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 102. North

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 69. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 98 to 103.

North winds up to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 95 to 101. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows 56 to 66. Highs around 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 103 61 102 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 103 63 102 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-022315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

330 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

around 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 99 65 97 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 97 63 96 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 95 60 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-022315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

330 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. South winds around 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 95 61 95 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 94 60 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-022315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

330 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92...except 79 to 85 near the bay.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 87 to 93...except 81 to 87 near the bay.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91...except 79 to 85 near the

bay. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Highs

83 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 89 58 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-022315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

330 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

86 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 94 61 94 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 94 64 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-022315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

330 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 96 higher

elevations...97 to 103 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 70 higher

elevations...65 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to

93 higher elevations...94 to 102 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to

70 higher elevations...65 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 91 higher

elevations...92 to 98 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows 54 to 69. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 87 65 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-022315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

330 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 101. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 72. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 98. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 71. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 98. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 53 to 68.

Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 96 52 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-022315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

330 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 89 to 103.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 60 to 72.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 102.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 60 to 74.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 87 to 99. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows 56 to 70. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 95 66 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-022315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

330 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 68. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 69. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs

83 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 91 61 91 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 93 62 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-022315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

330 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 74 to 89 higher

elevations...80 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Colder. Lows 42 to 57.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 74 to 89 higher

elevations...80 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 40 to

55 higher elevations...45 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 73 to 88 higher

elevations...78 to 93 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke.

Lows 45 to 60. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 96 49 95 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 90 46 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-022315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

330 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...84 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...55 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...84 to

92 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...57 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...84 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Highs

71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 82 63 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

