CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

_____

687 FPUS56 KSTO 301031

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-310030-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 69 to 82 higher

elevations...80 to 86 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 47 to

62 higher elevations...58 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs

74 to 89 higher elevations...86 to 94 lower elevations. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 50 to

65 higher elevations...59 to 66 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 80 to

94 higher elevations...92 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Lows 53 to 68. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 84 62 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-310030-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 71 to 82. Light

winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 40 to 55.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 74 to 86.

Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 42 to 57.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 81 to 92.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 82 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy

smoke. Lows 44 to 59. Highs 81 to 95.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 80 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows

44 to 59. Highs 79 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 78 44 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-310030-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 84. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 54 to 62. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 91. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 97. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 94 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Lows 58 to 68. Highs 92 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 85 54 92 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 84 57 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-310030-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 81. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 54 to 60. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 87. Light winds

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 92. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND Labor Day...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs around

93.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

around 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs around

91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 82 60 88 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 82 57 88 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 82 56 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-310030-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Light winds becoming northwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

87 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 82 57 89 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 79 57 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-310030-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 74 to

80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 89. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near the bay, clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 58. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 83 to 89. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 57. Highs

83 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 78 57 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-310030-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

87 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 82 59 88 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 82 59 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-310030-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 66 to 81 higher

elevations...79 to 85 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 47 to 62 higher

elevations...60 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Warmer. Highs 70 to

85 higher elevations...86 to 92 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 51 to 66 higher

elevations...62 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher

elevations...92 to 98 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Lows 55 to 70. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 72 55 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-310030-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 71 to 86. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 50 to 64. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 77 to 92. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing west winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 82 to 97. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 54 to 69.

Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 81 49 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-310030-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 73 to 85. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 54 to 64. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze, warmer. Highs 80 to 92. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 86 to 98. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 59 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Lows 57 to 70. Highs 84 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 78 58 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-310030-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 61. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 65. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 68. Highs

84 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 76 54 83 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 80 54 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-310030-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 65 to 80. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 41 to 56. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze, warmer. Highs 69 to 84. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing west winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 73 to 88 higher

elevations...78 to 93 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke.

Lows 46 to 61. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 80 38 85 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 77 42 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-310030-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...71 to 81 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...47 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...75 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...52 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...

80 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs

72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 68 52 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

