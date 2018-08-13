CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
330 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
CAZ013-140030-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
330 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 97 higher
elevations...95 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 70 higher
elevations...64 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to
97 higher elevations...93 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing
northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows
56 to 71 higher elevations...65 to 73 lower elevations.
Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 83 to
98 higher elevations...93 to 101 lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows
57 to 72.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.
Lows 58 to 73. Highs 87 to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 99 70 98 / 0 0 0
CAZ014-140030-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
330 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 95. Light
winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the
night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing
west winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. At higher
elevations, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 82 to 94. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke through the
night. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 84 to 96. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows
47 to 62.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 83 to 96.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke.
Lows 48 to 63. Highs 84 to 99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 92 50 91 / 0 0 0
CAZ015-140030-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
330 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 94 to 100. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze
through the night. Smoke after midnight. Lows 60 to 70. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 93 to 99. Light
winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 60 to 70.
South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 95 to 101.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 61 to 71.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs around 99.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows
63 to 73. Highs 99 to 105.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 100 62 99 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 98 63 97 / 0 0 0
CAZ016-140030-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
330 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 93.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze
through the night. Lows 56 to 66. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 89 to 95. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 55 to 65. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 90 to 96. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 57 to 67.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 99.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 70.
Highs 93 to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 94 65 93 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 95 62 94 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 94 60 93 / 0 0 0
CAZ017-140030-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
330 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 90 to 98. South winds around
10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 55 to 65. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.
Highs 87 to 95. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 54 to 64. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 89 to 97. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 55 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 67.
Highs 92 to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 95 62 92 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 92 59 90 / 0 0 0
CAZ018-140030-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
330 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning
then clearing. Haze. Highs 84 to 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, breezy. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest
winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze,
breezy. Highs 83 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, breezy. Lows 54 to 60.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, partly cloudy in the
morning then clearing. Haze. Highs 85 to 91. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, breezy. Lows 55 to 61.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 94.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 64.
Highs 89 to 95.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 87 56 85 / 0 0 0
CAZ019-140030-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
330 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 91 to 97. West winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 89 to 95. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 91 to 97. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 59 to 69.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 99.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 70.
Highs 93 to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 96 63 93 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 96 66 95 / 0 0 0
CAZ063-140030-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
330 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 92 higher
elevations...93 to 99 lower elevations. Light winds becoming
southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze
through the night. Smoke after midnight. Lows 56 to 71 higher
elevations...66 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 77 to 92 higher
elevations...92 to 98 lower elevations. Light winds becoming
southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 56 to
71 higher elevations...67 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing
south winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 78 to 93 higher
elevations...94 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 58 to 73.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 81 to 96.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows
60 to 75. Highs 83 to 98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 85 63 84 / 0 0 0
CAZ064-140030-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
330 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 84 to 99. Prevailing
north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 56 to 71.
Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 82 to 96.
Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 57 to 72.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 83 to 98. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 57 to 72.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 84 to 99.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows
59 to 74. Highs 87 to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 94 55 90 / 0 0 0
CAZ066-140030-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
330 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 99. Light
winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 72.
Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 99.
Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows
62 to 72. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 88 to
100. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows
63 to 73.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.
Lows 63 to 75. Highs 88 to 103.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 93 65 91 / 0 0 0
CAZ067-140030-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
330 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 87 to 97. Prevailing east
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 58 to 70. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and
areas of smoke. Highs 86 to 96. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows
58 to 70. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 88 to
98. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows
58 to 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 89 to 99.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.
Lows 59 to 73. Highs 89 to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 90 64 89 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 93 62 92 / 0 0 0
CAZ068-140030-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
330 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to
89 higher elevations...80 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing
southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze
through the night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 50 to 65.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. At higher
elevations, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...79 to 94 lower
elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 50 to
65. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 75 to
90 higher elevations...80 to 95 lower elevations. Light winds
becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows
51 to 66.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 78 to 93.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke.
Lows 51 to 66. Highs 79 to 94.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 94 50 94 / 0 0 10
CHESTER 91 51 90 / 0 0 10
CAZ069-140030-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
330 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 71 to
86 higher elevations...84 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing
southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. At higher elevations, isolated showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, Haze and areas of smoke through the
night. At lower elevations, haze. Lows 49 to 64 higher
elevations...59 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the
day. At higher elevations, a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 85 higher
elevations...83 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the
night. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...58 to 70 lower
elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 71 to
86 higher elevations...84 to 92 lower elevations. Light winds
becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows
51 to 66.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.
Lows 53 to 68. Highs 77 to 92.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 81 64 81 / 0 0 10
