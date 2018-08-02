CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018

_____

724 FPUS56 KSTO 022127

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

227 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ013-031115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

227 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Cooler. Lows 53 to 68 higher

elevations...63 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 81 to 96 higher

elevations...92 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 52 to 67 higher

elevations...62 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 77 to 92 higher

elevations...88 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 51 to 66 higher

elevations...61 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 105. Lows 57 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 69 98 68 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-031115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

227 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze, cooler. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 80 to 92. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 43 to 57. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 76 to 88. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 43 to 57. Prevailing west

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 93. Lows 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 101. Lows 49 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 49 89 47 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-031115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

227 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 63 to 71. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs around 98. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 62 to 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs around 95. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 60 to 68. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows

62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 106. Lows 66 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 64 99 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 66 99 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-031115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

227 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 68. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 98. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 59 to 69. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 93. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 65. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 97. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 105. Lows 61 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 68 95 68 93 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 64 96 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 60 95 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-031115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

227 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 54 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 98. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 97. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 54 to 62. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 98. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows 59 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 59 96 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 58 95 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-031115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

227 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze, breezy. Lows around 56. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze, breezy. Lows 55 to 61. West winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze, breezy. Highs 85 to 91. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze, breezy. Lows 54 to 60. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 93. Lows 55 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 100. Lows 57 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 56 93 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-031115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

227 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 98. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 67. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze, breezy. Lows 55 to 65. West winds

10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 97. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 105. Lows 60 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 60 95 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 64 96 66 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-031115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

227 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 55 to 70 higher elevations...66 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...93 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 53 to 68 higher elevations...

64 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...90 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...

63 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 63 83 62 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-031115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

227 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 56 to 71. Prevailing west

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 84 to 99. Prevailing north

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing

northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 81 to 96. Prevailing

northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Breezy. Lows 53 to 67.

Prevailing northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 68.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 55 92 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-031115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

227 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 62 to 72. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 87 to 99. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 61 to 71. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 96. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 59 to 69. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 99. Lows 60 to 72.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 107. Lows 64 to

77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 66 93 65 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-031115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

227 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 98. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 68. Prevailing west winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 97. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 55 to 65. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 56 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 106. Lows 61 to

76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 63 89 62 87 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 61 94 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-031115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

227 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze, cooler. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...77 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...73 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze, breezy, cooler. Lows 45 to 60.

Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph becoming northeast up to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 49 89 48 86 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 52 87 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-031115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

227 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze, cooler. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...

57 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...83 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...

56 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...80 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze, cooler. Lows 42 to 57 higher

elevations...53 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 62 81 61 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

