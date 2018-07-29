CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 28, 2018

114 FPUS56 KSTO 291042

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

342 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-292315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

342 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 87 to 102. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 61 to 76 higher

elevations...70 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs

89 to 103 higher elevations...98 to 106 lower elevations. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 76 higher elevations...

70 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102 higher elevations...98 to

106 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Highs

86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 98 77 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-292315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

342 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 87 to 101.

Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 69.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 101.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 99. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs

82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 97 58 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-292315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

342 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day.

Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 107. Light winds

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 69 to 77.

South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs around 106.

Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

around 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 101 70 106 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 104 72 107 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-292315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

342 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 98 to 104. Light

winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 64 to 74.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 98 to 104.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

93 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 103 73 102 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 103 71 102 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 102 66 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-292315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

342 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 103. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

92 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 100 65 100 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 99 64 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-292315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

342 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 96. Lows 55 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 94 61 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-292315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

342 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 102. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 102. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

92 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 99 66 99 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 100 70 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-292315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

342 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 83 to 98 higher

elevations...100 to 106 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 61 to

76 higher elevations...72 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 82 to

97 higher elevations...101 to 107 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 75 higher elevations...

71 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...99 to

105 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 73. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 90 69 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-292315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

342 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 90 to 105. Light

winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 62 to 77.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 89 to 104.

Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 75. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 104. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 72. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 98 60 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-292315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

342 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 92 to 105. Light

winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke through the night.

Lows 69 to 79. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 93 to 107.

Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 105. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 74. Highs

89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 100 73 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-292315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

342 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 76. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 76. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 71. Highs

89 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 95 69 96 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 99 69 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-292315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

342 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 77 to 92 higher

elevations...82 to 97 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 57 to 72.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 77 to

92 higher elevations...84 to 98 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...83 to

97 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Highs

77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 96 57 96 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 95 58 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-292315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

342 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day.

Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...89 to 97 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 54 to

69 higher elevations...65 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 75 to

90 higher elevations...89 to 97 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68 higher elevations...

63 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...89 to

97 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs

77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 87 69 86 / 0 0 0

