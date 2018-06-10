CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018

_____

358 FPUS56 KSTO 101025

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

325 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-110030-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

325 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 77 higher elevations...

74 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 54 higher elevations...51 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...86 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 63 higher elevations...59 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...

92 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.

Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 80 56 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-110030-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

325 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 72 higher elevations...

69 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 46. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 84 higher elevations...80 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 54. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 95. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54.

Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54. Highs

71 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 72 45 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-110030-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

325 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 95. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 63. Highs

92 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 63. Highs

around 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 82 54 95 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 82 56 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-110030-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

325 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 92. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs

91 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 81 59 91 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 81 56 91 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 82 55 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-110030-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

325 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 95. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs

87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 83 57 93 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 82 56 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-110030-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

325 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 57. Highs

84 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 80 55 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-110030-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

325 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 83 55 93 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 82 58 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-110030-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

325 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...

76 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...90 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...61 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...

95 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs

76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs

72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 67 49 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-110030-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

325 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 74 higher elevations...

69 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 94. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 67. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 100. Prevailing west winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 64.

Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 75 46 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-110030-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

325 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 80. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 93. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 99. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs

79 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 77 55 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-110030-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

325 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 82. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 92. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 98. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 64. Highs

81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 73 53 84 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 78 53 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-110030-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

325 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...61 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...72 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 91. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 73 41 85 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 68 44 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-110030-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

325 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...64 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...48 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...76 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...54 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...

82 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

Highs 69 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 62 50 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

