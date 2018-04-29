CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
Published 5:32 am, Sunday, April 29, 2018
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018
_____
144 FPUS56 KSTO 290928
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
228 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
CAZ013-292315-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
228 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...60 to
66 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 33 to 47 higher
elevations...43 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...65 to 71 lower
elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 47 higher elevations...
44 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher
elevations...71 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 82.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.
Highs 67 to 82.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 66 49 70 / 40 20 10
$$
=
CAZ014-292315-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
228 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain
showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of
rain and snow showers in the morning, then numerous rain showers,
snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
44 to 57. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch
higher elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 31 to 39.
Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs
48 to 62. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows 29 to 38. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 52 to 67 higher
elevations...64 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 77.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 48.
Highs 64 to 79.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 49. Highs
66 to 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 55 35 59 / 40 30 10
$$
=
CAZ015-292315-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
228 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows around 47. South winds around 10 mph shifting to
the west up to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. North winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 85.
Lows 51 to 61.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 87.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 68 46 73 / 20 20 10
RED BLUFF 70 46 74 / 20 10 10
$$
=
CAZ016-292315-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
228 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows
50 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 68 49 71 / 10 10 10
OROVILLE 68 49 71 / 10 10 10
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 68 48 72 / 10 10 10
$$
=
CAZ017-292315-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
228 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds up to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows
48 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 68 48 71 / 10 10 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 68 48 71 / 10 10 0
$$
=
CAZ018-292315-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
228 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 79. Lows
around 50.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 84. Lows
around 51.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 67 47 69 / 10 10 0
$$
=
CAZ019-292315-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
228 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
67 to 77. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows
48 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 67 49 71 / 10 10 0
MODESTO 67 50 71 / 10 10 0
$$
=
CAZ063-292315-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
228 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers at lower
elevations...and scattered rain and snow showers at higher
elevations. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...59 to
67 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up
to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing
west winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...around 47 lower
elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...64 to 71 lower
elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
33 to 48 higher elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations.
Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 70 higher
elevations...72 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to
60. Highs 64 to 79.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 49 38 52 / 40 20 10
$$
=
CAZ064-292315-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
228 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Warmer. Highs
49 to 59 higher elevations...58 to 64 lower elevations.
Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 53 to 62 higher elevations...61 to 68 lower
elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 50. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 76. Prevailing north
winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 59.
Highs 68 to 83.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 61 38 63 / 20 10 0
$$
=
CAZ066-292315-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
228 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 51 to 61 higher elevations...58 to 66 lower
elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 42 to 50.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Warmer. Highs 55 to 65 higher elevations...62 to 70 lower
elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 45 to 53. Prevailing north
winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 78. Prevailing north
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 62.
Highs 70 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 62 46 65 / 20 10 20
$$
=
CAZ067-292315-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
228 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs 53 to 65. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 39 to
47. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 57 to 68. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 41 to 47. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 62 to 74. Light
winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
46 to 56. Highs 66 to 80.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 85. Lows
48 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 55 41 59 / 20 10 20
JACKSON 61 46 65 / 10 10 10
$$
=
CAZ068-292315-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
228 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain
showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of
rain and snow showers in the morning, then scattered rain
showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...42 to 54 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch
higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the
evening. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening. Lows 28 to 43. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level
6000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher
elevations, a chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs
38 to 53 higher elevations...46 to 58 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.
Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Light winds becoming west
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 30 to 45.
Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60 higher
elevations...53 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.
Highs 57 to 72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 51 34 57 / 50 30 40
CHESTER 49 34 54 / 50 30 50
$$
=
CAZ069-292315-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
228 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of
rain showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the
afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then scattered rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...46 to 56 lower elevations. No
snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher
elevations. Snow level 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the
afternoon. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. At lower
elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the evening. At
higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening. Colder. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...35 to 43 lower
elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher
elevations, a chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs
36 to 51 higher elevations...51 to 59 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.
Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 25 to
40 higher elevations...39 to 45 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 7000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,
snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...57 to
65 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up
to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing
northeast winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 31 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.
Highs 55 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 44 36 49 / 40 30 30
$$
=
_____
