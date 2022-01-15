CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, January 14, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to

47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Lows

18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Highs

44 to 49.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Light

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Lows

21 to 31.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. East winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51.

Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 20 to

30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

46 to 51.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 39 to

49. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Lows

11 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 41 to 46. Lows 11 to 21.

