CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 29, 2021

259 FPUS55 KREV 301132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-310300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs 30 to 35.

Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 28 to

33. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 1 below to 9 above zero. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Ridge

gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 39. Light winds. Ridge gusts

up to 50 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 5 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY...Brisk. Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 37.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow and rain. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 36 to 46.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-310300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Lows

12 to 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 24 to 34. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 below to 8 above zero.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 21 to 31. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 1 to 11.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 23 to 33. Lows

10 to 15.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Highs 32 to 42. Lows 23 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow and rain likely. Highs 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow. Lows 27 to 32. Highs 36 to 46.

$$

CAZ071-310300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

29 to 39. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 11 to 21. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 25 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 3 below to 7 above zero. Northwest

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs 26 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows zero to 10 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 12 to 22. Highs 36 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Highs 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows

26 to 36. Highs 40 to 45.

$$

CAZ073-310300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of freezing fog in the morning. Highs 29 to 34. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up

to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 14. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 32. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 below to 1 above zero. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 39. West winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 3 below to 7 above zero.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 32 to 37. Lows 7 to 17.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

12 to 22.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow. Highs 33 to 43. Lows 17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42.

$$

