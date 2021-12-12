CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 11, 2021

_____

559 FPUS55 KREV 121132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-130300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches with 2 to

6 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then heavy snow

and rain after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 8 inches with 8 to 14 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 24 to

34. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 80 mph increasing to 100 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Heavy snow and rain in the morning, then heavy snow and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 12 inches with 15 to 23 inches above

7000 feet. Highs 31 to 36. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 115 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then heavy snow after midnight. Lows 17 to 27.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 120 mph.

.TUESDAY...Heavy snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Highs 25 to 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 65 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 7 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow likely in the evening, then heavy

snow after midnight. Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 8 to 18.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15. Highs

31 to 41.

CAZ070-NVZ005-130300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow level

rising to 5000 feet. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow

level 5000 feet. Lows 28 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch with 1 to 4 inches above 5000 feet. Highs 38 to 48.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

the valley floor. Lows 19 to 29. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 28 to 38. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 9 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 18 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. Highs

24 to 34.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 35.

CAZ071-130300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of

2 to 6 inches west of highway 395. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow and rain. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then heavy snow, rain and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to 11 inches west of highway

395 with 1 to 3 inches east of highway 395. Highs 35 to 45.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow, rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow after midnight. Lows

17 to 27. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

shifting to the southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 26 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 6 to 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Highs 30 to 40. Lows 7 to 17.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 39. Lows

6 to 16.

CAZ073-130300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

level rising to 6500 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow

level 6500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 8 inches above

7000 feet. Lows 19 to 29. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph increasing to 90 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Heavy snow and rain. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 6 inches with 7 to 15 inches above

7000 feet. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 16 to 26. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 100 mph.

.TUESDAY...Heavy snow. Highs 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to

85 mph decreasing to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 2 below to

8 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 1 to

11. Highs 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 26 to 36. Lows

2 to 12.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

31 to 41.

