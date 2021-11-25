CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 24, 2021

_____

426 FPUS55 KREV 251132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Thu Nov 25 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-260300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. South winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 27 to 37.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-260300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

51 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 27 to 32.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

Highs 53 to 63.

$$

CAZ071-260300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 24 to

34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 62.

$$

CAZ073-260300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

48 to 58. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 22 to 32.

$$

_____

