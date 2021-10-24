CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 23, 2021 _____ 506 FPUS55 KREV 241032 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 331 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-250300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 332 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET... .TODAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Ridge gusts up to 105 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 9500 feet lowering to 7500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches with 11 to 19 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 26 to 36. South winds 25 to 35 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph. Ridge gusts up to 110 mph. .MONDAY...Snow and rain. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to lake level. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches with 7 to 13 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows 18 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level rising to 7000 feet. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Lows 25 to 35. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 26 to 36. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-250300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 332 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 31 to 41. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6500 feet. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 55 to 65. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 30 to 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. $$ CAZ071-250300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 332 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 9 inches. Lows 27 to 37. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6500 feet. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 27 to 37. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 54 to 64. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to 59. $$ CAZ073-250300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 332 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 8500 FEET... .TODAY...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Highs 50 to 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow. Snow accumulation of 6 to 14 inches. Lows 24 to 34. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 8000 feet lowering to 7000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches with 7 to 15 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 9 to 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 20 to 30. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 49 to 59. $$ http:\/\/weather.gov\/reno _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather