CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 14, 2021

_____

319 FPUS55 KREV 151032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sun Aug 15 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-160300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke through the day. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Haze and

smoke through the night. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 40 to

50.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-160300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sun Aug 15 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 95 to 105. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Haze

and smoke. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 94 to 104. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

49 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 52 to 62.

$$

CAZ071-160300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 93 to 103. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Haze and

smoke through the night. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 93 to 103. Light winds

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 46 to

56.

$$

CAZ073-160300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and

smoke through the day. Highs 87 to 97. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Haze and

smoke through the night. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and

smoke through the day. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 36 to

46.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather