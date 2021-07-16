CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 15, 2021 _____ 761 FPUS55 KREV 161033 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 332 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-170300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 332 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 51 to 61. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 48 to 58. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 77 to 87. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-170300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 332 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs 86 to 96. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 96. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 58 to 68. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 57 to 67. $$ CAZ071-170300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 332 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 51 to 61. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 51 to 61. $$ CAZ073-170300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 332 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 92. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Haze in the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 55. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 80 to 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. $$ http:\/\/weather.gov\/reno _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather