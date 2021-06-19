CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, June 18, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

332 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 81 to

86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 38 to 48.

