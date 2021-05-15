CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, May 14, 2021

_____

598 FPUS55 KREV 151033

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-160300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level 8500 to 9000 feet. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers, slight chance of snow

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level 9000 feet.

Lows 33 to 43. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

9500 to 10000 feet. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to

73. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-160300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 53. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 74 to 84. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

44 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 74 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

55 to 65.

$$

CAZ071-160300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 77. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 39 to 49.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 71 to 81. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Highs

53 to 63.

$$

CAZ073-160300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 8500 to

9000 feet. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Snow level 9000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of

showers with pockets of snow showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Snow level 9000 feet rising to 10000 feet. Highs

59 to 69. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, slight

chance of snow showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers, slight chance of snow showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 66 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to

76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather