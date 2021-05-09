CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 8, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-100300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 29 to

39. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

CAZ070-NVZ005-100300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

44 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 82.

CAZ071-100300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 80.

CAZ073-100300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

28 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 35 to

45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

