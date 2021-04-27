CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, April 26, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

59 to 69.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to

64. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to

82. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

65 to 75.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

64 to 74.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 6000 feet. Highs 43 to 53. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 63 to 73.

