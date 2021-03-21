CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 20, 2021

_____

155 FPUS55 KREV 211032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-220300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

20 to 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 18 to 28. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

36 to 46. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph increasing to 90 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 19 to 29.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-220300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 47 to 57.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

23 to 28. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

43 to 53. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Highs

51 to 61.

$$

CAZ071-220300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

23 to 33. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Snow level

rising to 5000 feet. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the valley

floor. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Highs

51 to 61.

$$

CAZ073-220300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 37 to

47. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up

to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up

to 80 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs

44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain

in the evening. Lows 15 to 25.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 16 to 26.

$$

_____

