CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-130300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch with up to 2 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 34 to 39.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

Ridge gusts up to 95 mph decreasing to 70 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow and rain. Snow level rising to

6500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches with 2 to 6 inches

above 7000 feet. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph increasing to 85 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 16 to 26. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 30 to

35. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 11 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

23 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 37 to

47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43.

CAZ070-NVZ005-130300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow and rain. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

with up to 2 inches above 5000 feet. Highs 36 to 46. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then chance

of snow after midnight. Lows 19 to 24. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 12 to 22.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

33 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 37 to

47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 42.

CAZ071-130300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow and rain. Snow level rising to

5500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches west of highway

395 with up to 1 inch east of highway 395. Highs 35 to 45. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then chance

of snow after midnight. Lows 16 to 26. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 32 to 42. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 11 to 21.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44. Lows

18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 37 to

47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 15 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43.

CAZ073-130300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level

7000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 105 mph

decreasing to 70 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 6500 feet.

Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph increasing to 85 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and chance of showers. Snow level

6000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 7 to 17. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up

to 90 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 32 to

42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph

decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 4 to 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22.

Highs 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 8 to 18.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45.

