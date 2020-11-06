CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 5, 2020

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-070300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON FOR

LAKE TAHOE...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM

PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

8500 feet lowering to 6500 feet. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

11 to 21. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

shifting to the northwest around 10 mph after midnight. Ridge

gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

32 to 42. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Lows 13 to 23. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Heavy snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs 26 to 36. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 2 to 12.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 40. Lows

8 to 18.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Lows

11 to 21.

.VETERANS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to

41. Lows 9 to 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 43.

CAZ070-NVZ005-070300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Snow level lowering to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet

lowering to the valley floor. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

19 to 29. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 41.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 18.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

.TUESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 37 to 47.

CAZ071-070300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM

PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to

5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 45 to 55.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 17 to 27.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

36 to 46. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Lows 13 to 23. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 41.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 7 to 17.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Highs

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

13 to 23.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 37 to 47.

CAZ073-070300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Snow level 8000 to 8500 feet. Highs 53 to 63.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph increasing

to south 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Chance of showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to the valley

floor. Lows 5 to 15. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Ridge

gusts up to 60 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs 33 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 5 to

15. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 37. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 3 below to 7 above zero.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43. Lows

3 to 13.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Lows

4 to 14.

.VETERANS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to

44. Lows 1 to 11.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 47.

