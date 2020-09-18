CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020

_____

820 FPUS55 KREV 181032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-190300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Haze and areas of

smoke. Highs 61 to 71. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

35 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 30 to 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing

to around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge

gusts up to 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 62 to 72. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 33 to 43.

Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 66 to 76. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 35 to 45.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-190300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Haze and smoke through

the day. Highs 72 to 82. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke through the night. Slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 10 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 69 to 79. Light

winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 41 to 51.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 85. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 44 to 54.

$$

CAZ071-190300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and smoke. Highs 70 to 80. South winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 69 to 79. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 36 to 46.

Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 84. Light

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 38 to 48.

$$

CAZ073-190300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Haze and smoke.

Highs 67 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Haze

and smoke through the night. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 69 to 79. West

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 29 to 39.

North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 73 to 83. Light

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 31 to 41.

$$

_____

