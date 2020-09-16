CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020
878 FPUS55 KREV 161032
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-170300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020
...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds
becoming west around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 69 to 79. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 40 to 50.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
Ridge gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 65 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.
Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.
Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows
31 to 41.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs
65 to 75. Lows 35 to 45.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-170300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020
...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds
becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 81 to 91. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 45 to 55.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing
to around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Haze and areas of
smoke through the day. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows 39 to
49.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.
Highs 69 to 79. Lows 39 to 49.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs
76 to 86. Lows 42 to 52.
$$
CAZ071-170300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020
...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 40 to 50.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing
to around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.
Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 78. Light
winds becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the evening.
Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows 33 to 43.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.
Highs 68 to 78. Lows 35 to 45.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs
75 to 85. Lows 37 to 47.
$$
CAZ073-170300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020
...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds
becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Haze and smoke. Highs 75 to 85. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to around
10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Haze and
areas of smoke. Highs 68 to 78. Southwest winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows
28 to 38.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs
71 to 81. Lows 29 to 39.
$$
