CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 13, 2020

649 FPUS55 KREV 141032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-150300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 39 to 49. West winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening.

Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 64 to

74.

CAZ070-NVZ005-150300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 84 to 94. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 93. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear, haze. Highs 78 to

88. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 73 to

83.

CAZ071-150300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke and haze in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 71 to

81.

CAZ073-150300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke and haze in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 87. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 87. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny, haze. Highs 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 70 to

80.

