CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 7, 2020
_____
755 FPUS55 KREV 081032
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-090300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
77 to 87. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows 44 to 54.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 44 to 54.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-090300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 50 to 60.
$$
CAZ071-090300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming south around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 46 to 56.
$$
CAZ073-090300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
83 to 93. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows 42 to 52.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 42 to 52.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather