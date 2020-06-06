CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, June 5, 2020

_____

266 FPUS55 KREV 061031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-070300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

54 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms and

snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 7500 feet lowering to lake level. Lows 30 to

40. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 45 to

50. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 24 to 34. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-070300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 74. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers with pockets of snow showers and

thunderstorms likely in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level lowering to 5500 feet. Lows 32 to 42. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then snow showers

likely with possible showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level rising to 5500 feet. Highs 50 to 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers,

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows

29 to 39. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 84.

$$

CAZ071-070300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69. West winds around

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to

5500 feet. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level rising to 5500 feet. Highs 48 to 58.

West winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering

to 5000 feet. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 81.

$$

CAZ073-070300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 60 to

70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Lows

29 to 39. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 35 to 45.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

