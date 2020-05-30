CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2020

_____

128 FPUS55 KREV 301032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-310300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Snow level lowering to 8500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

isolated showers in the evening. Lows 34 to 44. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

62 to 72. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening.

Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

63 to 73.

CAZ070-NVZ005-310300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to

78. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

isolated showers in the evening. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

69 to 79. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 84.

CAZ071-310300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs 60 to 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 42 to

52. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 81.

CAZ073-310300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

59 to 69. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 90 mph decreasing to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to

50 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 65 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 40 to

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

69 to 79.

