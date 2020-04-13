CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2020
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
CAZ072-NVZ002-140300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds becoming northeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. East winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers, slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 49 to
59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the
evening. Lows 30 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs
47 to 57.
CAZ070-NVZ005-140300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 29. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Lows
32 to 37.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 35 to 40.
CAZ071-140300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Northeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows
30 to 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 54 to 64.
CAZ073-140300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs
44 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds becoming north
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 52 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 27 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 25 to 35.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 50 to 60.
