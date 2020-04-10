CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 9, 2020
905 FPUS55 KREV 101031
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Fri Apr 10 2020
CAZ072-NVZ002-110300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas
of fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 59. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. West winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
25 to 35.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
27 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 30 to
40.
CAZ070-NVZ005-110300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 64 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
29 to 34.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 30 to
35.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 34 to
39.
CAZ071-110300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to
71. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
62 to 72. Light winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming
east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
27 to 37.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 27 to
37.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 31 to
41.
CAZ073-110300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds becoming north around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 to
7500 feet. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds becoming north around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
20 to 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 26 to
36.
