CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 2, 2020

_____

220 FPUS55 KREV 031032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-040300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches with 1 to 4 inches above 7000 feet.

Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up

to 50 mph increasing to 90 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to

85 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, snow. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 23 to

33.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 43 to 53.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-040300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 5500 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 5500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 29 to 34.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 5500 feet. Highs 46 to 56.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 27 to 32.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ071-040300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow and rain. Snow level rising to

5500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 43 to 53.

Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow and

rain likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows

27 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Snow level rising to 5000 feet. Highs

42 to 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow and rain

likely after midnight. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

likely with possible showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 28 to 38.

$$

CAZ073-040300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 7000 feet. Highs 45 to 55.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow

level 7000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 23 to 33.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 75 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level rising to

6000 feet. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up

to 75 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow and rain. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers, slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance

of snow showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 19 to 29.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather