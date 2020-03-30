CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2020

108 FPUS55 KREV 301032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-310300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM

PDT TUESDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 6500 feet

lowering to lake level. Lows 23 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 20 to

30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs

42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 53.

CAZ070-NVZ005-310300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow level

5000 feet rising to 6000 feet. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Areas of

blowing dust in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.

Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level

5500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 23 to 33. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and

rain. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 28 to 33.

CAZ071-310300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

5000 feet rising to 6000 feet. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 6000 feet. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 21 to 31. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and

rain. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 23 to 33.

CAZ073-310300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

47 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 17 to

27.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

21 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

