CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, March 20, 2020
_____
168 FPUS55 KREV 211031
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Sat Mar 21 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-220300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 43. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the
evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow
level 6500 feet lowering to lake level. Lows 23 to 33. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to
55 mph increasing to 70 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Lows 24 to 34.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 32 to 42.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow
showers after midnight. Lows 15 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs 30 to
40. Lows 12 to 22.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 33 to 43.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Highs
39 to 49.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-220300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
isolated showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to
6000 feet. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Snow level
5500 to 6000 feet. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level rising to 5500 feet. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely and chance of showers. Lows
25 to 35.
.TUESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers. Lows 19 to 29. Highs 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.
Lows 22 to 27.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 46 to
56.
$$
CAZ071-220300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Snow level
5000 feet rising to 6000 feet. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 19 to 29.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 5500 feet. Lows
23 to 33. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level rising to 5500 feet.
Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely and chance of showers. Lows
23 to 33.
.TUESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the
afternoon. Highs 37 to 47.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 19 to
29. Highs 35 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows 14 to 24.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.
Lows 18 to 28.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 43 to
53.
$$
CAZ073-220300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning,
then scattered showers in the afternoon. Snow level rising to
6000 feet. Highs 36 to 46. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet
lowering to the valley floor. Lows 14 to 24. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Snow level rising to 6000 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 6000 to
6500 feet. Lows 19 to 29. South winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow and
rain in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 6000 feet. Highs
41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain.
Lows 20 to 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the
afternoon. Highs 38 to 48.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow
showers after midnight. Lows 14 to 24.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 34 to
44. Lows 9 to 19.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 19. Highs
41 to 51.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather